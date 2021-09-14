Check the gold price today in your city on September 14

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased for 22 carat in Bhubaneswar on September 14. However, the cost of 24 carat gold has increased in the capital city. The 22 carat gold price decreased by Rs 390 for 10 gram while 24 carat gold increased by Rs 80 for 10 gram as compared to Monday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 44,000 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 48,370 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the gold rates were Rs 44,390 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,290 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased by Rs 800/kg in the temple city. 1kg Silver costs Rs 63,400 in Bhubaneswar today.

