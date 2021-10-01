Check the gold price today in your city on October 1

Bhubaneswar: Gold price today for 22 carat has decreased in Bhubaneswar on October 1. However, the gold price today for 24 carat has increased in the city.

While 22 carat gold per 10 grams costs Rs 43,400 on Friday, 24 carat gold per 10 grams costs Rs 47,200.

24 carat gold price has increased by Rs 800 per 10 gram as compared to Thursday in the city. On the other hand, 22 carat gold rate decreased by Rs 150 per 10 gram.

Yesterday, the gold rates were Rs 46,400 per 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs 43,550 per 10 grams for 22 carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased by Rs 2150/kg in the temple city. 1kg Silver costs Rs 58,300 in Bhubaneswar today.

