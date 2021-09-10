Check the gold price today in your city on Ganesh Chaturthi

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased for the 3rd consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Ganesh Chaturthi. The cost of 22 carat gold and 24 carat gold has decreased by Rs 110 per 10 gram as compared to Thursday.

As on September 10, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 45,890 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 48,090 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,200 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased by Rs 900 per 1 kg in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 63,900 per kg.

Check the price of gold in different cities of India: