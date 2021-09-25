Check the gold price today in your city

gold price today
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased for 2nd consecutive day in smart city Bhubaneswar on September 25. The cost of 22 carat gold fell by Rs 280 per 10 gram while 24 Carat gold rate fell by Rs 300 per 10 gram as compared to Friday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,470 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and while 22 Carat is recorded at Rs 43,570 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 43,850 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 47,770 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has remained unchanged in Bhubaneswar. Silver is priced at Rs 60,600 in Bhubaneswar today.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows:

image credits: goodreturns

 

