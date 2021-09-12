Check the gold price today in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on September 12. The cost of 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 100 per 10 gram while 24 Carat gold rate has also decreased by Rs 90 per 10 gram in as compared to Saturday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 44,000 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 48,300 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 44,100 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,390 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has remained constant in the city. 1kg Silver costs Rs 64,200 in Bhubaneswar today.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows: