Check the features of Kia Carens ahead of its launch, Is it worth a wait

South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia has recently unveiled Kia Carens for the global market. Based on the first impression we can figure it out that the Kia Carens will be a promisable car. This will be the fourth car that will be introduced by the company in India.

Some of the important features that the Kia Carens offers to its customers are mentioned below.

Seat alignment

Kia doesn’t categorize the Kia Carens as an SUV or an MPV. It will be rather a blend of SUV and MPV and will have three seats. Buyers will get an option of 6 or 7 seater variants. An ample amount of space is available for the buyers. The presence of one-touch tumble seats enables the second-row seat to make way for the third row.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Kia Carens will be as big as the Toyota Innova or the Alcazar. In terms of dimensions, the Kia Carens will be 4540mm in length, 1800mm in width, and 1700mm in height. The wheelbase of the car is 2780mm, which is the longest in the segment. Roughly speaking, the whole family can travel at ease in the Kia Carens.

Design

The design of the Kia Carens seems to be similar to that of Kia Seltos. However, it is significantly longer than the Kia Sletos. The split headlamp is a head-turner while the large wheel arches, liberal touches of chrome, and LED lights, add to the beauty of the car.

A powerful engine

When it comes to the engine, the Kia Carens gets an option for three variants. The petrol engine is available in two variants while the diesel engine is available in a single variant. The petrol engine is offered in 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine and a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine variants. On the other hand, the diesel engine is offered as a 1.5-litre unit.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is powered by 1497cc engine that offers 115hp of power and 144Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a 6-speed Manual transmission. The 1.4-litre turbocharged unit is powered by a 1353cc engine that offers 140hp power and a torque of 242Nm. The gearbox offered on the variant is 6 speed manual transmission/ 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is powered by a 1493cc engine that offers 115hp of power and a torque of 250Nm. The transmission of the car is 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT.

Wide range of interior features

In terms of interior, the Kia Carens offers 10.25-inch/ 8.0-inch infotainment screen on the dash. The touch panel that is offered on the vehicle gives a wide range of controls to the users. Some other important features offered are Bose 8-speaker system, multi-function steering wheel with audio controls, etc.

Safety features of the car

When it comes to safety features, the Kia Carens will have 6 Airbags, ABS, ESC, rear parking sensors, TPMS etc as standard options.

Price

It is expected that the Kia Carens will be priced around Rs 20 lakh in India.