Check Petrol, Diesel Prices in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Saturday and are recorded at Rs 103.01 and Rs 94.58, respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack are recorded at Rs 103.54 and Rs 94.84, respectively. In Malkangiri, Odisha, the cost of petrol is now Rs 109.34 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.57 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively. While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

