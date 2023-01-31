Business

Check petrol and diesel rates in Bhubaneswar today

On Tuesday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.60 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs 95.15 per litre.

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged in Bhubaneswar on January 31, 2023. On Tuesday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.60 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs 95.15 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.38 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs. 94.93 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.75 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.34 per litre in Chennai.

