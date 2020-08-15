Check Petrol And Diesel Prices On Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar remains constant on 74th Independence day of India.

While petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country has witnessed significant rise in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: