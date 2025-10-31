Check petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar today

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price in Bhubaneswar have recorded at Rs 100.93 while diesel prices have remained under Rs 92.51 on October 31, 2025. On Friday, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 100.93 per liter, and Rs 92.51 per liter, respectively.

The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack, have recorded no change in the last 24 hours. The petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.48 per liter while diesel costs Rs 93.04 per liter on Friday. It was recorded at Rs 101.46 per litre for petrol and Rs 93.02 per litre for diesel yesterday.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs. 105.41 per litre

Mumbai: Rs. 103.50 per litre

Chennai: Rs. 100.90 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre