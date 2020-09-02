Fuel Rates On 2nd September
Image Credits: ndtvimg

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar witnessed minor changes while diesel remained constant

Petrol was recorded Rs 82.64/L while diesel recorded Rs 80.03/L.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

