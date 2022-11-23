Check petrol and diesel price in your city on November 23

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices hiked in Bhubaneswar on November 23, 2022. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre today. The petrol and diesel rate has risen by 8 Paisa in the last 24 hours.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack, on the other hand, have also increased in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.54 per litre. The diesel price, on the other hand, is recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol price in major cities of India has witnessed slight changes on Wednesday. The cost of petrol per litre is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.86 in Chennai, respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol rate at Mumbai is recorded Rs 106.31.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.46.