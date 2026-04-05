Check out petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on April 5, 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol prices were recorded at Rs 103.50 per litre, while diesel prices stood at Rs 90.03 per litre, based on the last 24 hours’ data for April 05, 2026.

Notably, the fuel prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased slightly by 0.04 paise in the last 24 hours.

In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.36 paisa to ₹101.67 per litre, and diesel prices hiked by 0.35 paisa to ₹93.23 per litre in the last 24 hours.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 103.50 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 90.03 per litre

Also Read: NAREDCO NextGen NCR Chapter Amplifies Voice of Emerging Real Estate Leaders for Sustainable Growth