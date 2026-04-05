Check out petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on April 5, 2026
Stay informed about petrol and diesel prices in your area. Bhubaneswar reports recent price changes for both fuels.
Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol prices were recorded at Rs 103.50 per litre, while diesel prices stood at Rs 90.03 per litre, based on the last 24 hours’ data for April 05, 2026.
Notably, the fuel prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased slightly by 0.04 paise in the last 24 hours.
In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.36 paisa to ₹101.67 per litre, and diesel prices hiked by 0.35 paisa to ₹93.23 per litre in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 103.50 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 90.03 per litre