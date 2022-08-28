gold price today
Check gold rate in India for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has remained same on August 28, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Sunday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,980 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,650.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,140 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,800. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,650. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,930 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,650.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,980 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,650 today. Gold price has increased by Rs 160 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

