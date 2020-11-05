Check Gold Rate For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Check Gold Rate For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold price for 22 carat remains stable while gold price for 24 carat slightly increases in Bhubaneswar, today.

As on Thursday, gold rate for 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,600 while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,920.

Yesterday, gold rate for 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,600 while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,930.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

The rate of silver was recorded Rs 66,300 per 1kg in Bhubaneswar today.