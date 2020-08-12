Gold Thumbnail Today
Check Gold Prices For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat gold dips in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, while price of 24 carat of gold stayed same.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 58,040 and Rs 53,150 respectively, today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 58,480 and Rs 53,590 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 72,510 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 54,390 Rs 53,390
New Delhi Rs 54,710 Rs 53,460
Chennai Rs 58,040 Rs 53,150
Kolkata Rs 55,290 Rs 53,890

 

