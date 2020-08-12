Check Gold Prices For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat gold dips in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, while price of 24 carat of gold stayed same.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 58,040 and Rs 53,150 respectively, today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 58,480 and Rs 53,590 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 72,510 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: