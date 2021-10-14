Check gold price today for 24 carat and 22 carat in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price today for 22 carat and 24 carat has increased in smart city Bhubaneswar after maintaining constancy for five straight days.

The price of 22 carat gold/ 10 grams is recorded at Rs 44,150 while 24 carat gold/ 10 grams cost Rs 49, 650 on October 14.

Today, the daily price change for 22 carat gold per 10 gram was Rs 240. On the other hand, the daily price change for 24 carat gold per 10 gram was Rs 950.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased by Rs 3700/ kg on October 13 as compared to Wednesday in Bhubaneswar. Silver is currently priced at Rs 62,100/ kg in the city.

The Jewellery business in India is expected to witness higher sales in this on-going festive season.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows: