Check Gold price for 22 carat and 24 carat on March 28

Bhubaneswar: As on March 28, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,590 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,200.

The Gold rate has increased by Rs 70 for 10 grams for 24 carat and 22 carat in last 24 hours.

Minor fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,820 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is 49,335.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,590 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,200. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,590 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,590 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,200.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,590 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,200. Gold price 24 carat / 22 carat gold (10 grams) has remained same in the last 24 hours.