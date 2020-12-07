gold price in bhubaneswar
Gold And Silver Price In Bhubaneswar, Check Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price witnessed minor changes in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today, the price of yellow metal recorded Rs 45,920 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,090.

24 carat gold rates increased by Rs 10/ 10 gms while 22 carat gold increased by Rs 10/ 10 gms.

On Sunday, the price of the gold was recorded Rs 45,910 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 50,080 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

While the silver rates recorded at Rs. 63,910 per kg.

