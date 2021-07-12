Check diesel and petrol prices in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price has increased while the diesel price has decreased in the capital city, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The price of petrol is hiked by 29 Paise and the diesel has decreased by 18 Paise in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.07 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.84 per litre.

Today in Odisha, 21 districts have recorded petrol prices above Rs 100 in which Malkangiri and Koraput have topped the list.

On the other hand, while four districts of the state have recorded diesel prices above Rs 100.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows: