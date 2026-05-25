CERC Approves Tata Power’s ₹289 cr Gopalpur Transmission Project

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The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) just gave Tata Power the green light for its Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXXIX. This interstate transmission project, set in the coastal town of Gopalpur in Odisha, has everyone in the clean energy sector paying attention. It’s expected to boost the fast-growing industrial and renewable energy corridor lining Odisha’s coast.

So, here’s what’s happening: Tata Power acquired control of TP Gopalpur Transmission Limited, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set to execute the project. The main job is to put up a huge 765/400 kV Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) at Gopalpur, plus the necessary high-voltage transmission lines. CERC locked in annual transmission charges at ₹289.73 crore, because of a tariff-based competitive bidding process under Section 63 of the Electricity Act. Tata Power’s bid actually landed about 24.43% below the regulatory baseline charges. The project’s scheduled to go live by December 2027.

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Getting the contract wasn’t easy. Tata Power fought through a cutthroat tender, with four heavyweights—Adani Energy Solutions, Power Grid Corporation of India, Sterlite Grid 32, and Tata itself—making it to the final round. The real action happened in a 90-round electronic reverse auction. Tata Power ultimately edged out the state-run Power Grid Corporation, whose final bid of ₹290.46 crore was only marginally higher than Tata Power’s winning offer.

This CERC approval is big news, especially with all the clean energy money pouring into the Gopalpur Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and its nearby industrial park. Saatvik Green Energy is setting up a massive facility: 4.8 GW planned for solar cells, and 4 GW for modules. World Green Energy’s got its own plans—a 2 GW TOPCon solar cell and 1.2 GW module plant. And it’s not just solar; green hydrogen players like Avaada Group and Ocior Energy are launching large coastal projects in the same zone.

On the strategic side, this isn’t just about meeting today’s needs. The heavy-duty 765 kV grid is built to handle the power-hungry requirements of upstream solar manufacturing, from ingots and wafers to cells. The plans allow for future expansions—extra line bays, Inter-Connecting Transformers (ICTs), and voltage upgrades—all baked in from the start. This marks a shift in India’s approach: putting up high-capacity infrastructure before the industrial boom hits, rather than scrambling to keep up later. With moves like this, Gopalpur is well set to turn investment plans into actual, full-scale operations.