Popular social media platform Facebook has spent a whopping $23 million (Rs 171 crore) for the security of its founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Around $13.4 million was spent for his personal security at his residences and an additional $10 million pre-tax allowance to cover additional security costs. This has been revealed in a new report by US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Looking at it on a daily basis, around 46 lakh rupees were spent daily. The report from Facebook noted that Zuckerberg’s security spending has increased, particularly due to the COVID-19 travel protocol and increased security coverage during the US election.

Interestingly, Zuckerberg has requested to receive only $ 1 as an annual salary without any bonuses, equity awards, allowances, or other incentive compensation.

It is worth mentioning here that recently the private data of 533 million Facebook users was leaked. This data leak contained information about Facebook users from 106 countries, including 32 million American users, 11 million UK users, and 6 million Indian users. The leaked data includes Facebook users’ birth dates, full names, bio, phone numbers, location, and e-mail, etc.