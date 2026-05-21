Centre says injectable beauty products cannot be sold as cosmetics

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New Delhi: As cosmetic enhancement procedures become more popular in India, the Centre has clarified that injectable beauty products cannot be sold or promoted as cosmetics.

The notice comes at a time when treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers and anti-ageing injections are seeing a sharp rise in clinics and beauty centres across cities.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said cosmetics are meant only for external use. Since injectable products enter the body through needles, they will be treated as drugs or medical procedures and must follow stricter medical rules.

Officials said some products are being advertised as simple beauty treatments even though they can pose serious health risks if not used properly.

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Health experts have also warned against unregulated cosmetic procedures, saying they can lead to infections, allergic reactions, tissue damage and other complications. The government’s move is expected to increase monitoring of clinics and ensure that only qualified medical professionals carry out such treatments.

India’s cosmetic treatment industry has grown rapidly in recent years due to social media influence, higher spending power and increasing demand for non-surgical procedures.

According to industry estimates, more than one million aesthetic procedures were carried out in India last year, with injectable treatments making up a large share.

The latest directive is likely to bring stricter checks on advertisements, product approvals and the use of injectable cosmetic treatments across the country.

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