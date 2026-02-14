Centre Clears ₹10,000 Crore Startup Fund to Strengthen Early-Stage Investment and Innovation

Advertisement

The newly approved Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 is designed to provide long-term capital support through Alternative Investment Funds, which in turn invest in startups across sectors. The initiative builds on the earlier Fund of Funds programme launched in 2016, which played a key role in expanding funding availability for emerging companies.

Under the previous programme, the government committed ₹10,000 crore to multiple investment funds, which collectively mobilised over ₹25,000 crore in startup investments. These investments supported more than 1,300 startups across sectors such as financial technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence, agriculture and manufacturing, helping accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship.

The new fund will focus on sectors requiring long-term capital, particularly deep technology, advanced manufacturing and innovation-led industries. These sectors often face funding gaps due to higher risk and longer development timelines, making targeted financial support essential for growth.

India’s startup ecosystem has expanded rapidly over the past decade, supported by policy reforms, digital infrastructure and increased investor participation. The number of recognised startups has grown significantly, reflecting rising entrepreneurial activity and innovation.

The fund is expected to strengthen the venture capital ecosystem by encouraging private investment participation and improving funding availability for early-stage companies. By supporting startups through professionally managed investment funds, the initiative aims to ensure efficient capital allocation and promote sustainable growth.

Improved access to venture capital is critical for enabling startups to scale operations, invest in research and development and compete globally. The fund is also expected to support employment generation and technological advancement across emerging sectors.

The long-term impact of the initiative will depend on how effectively the capital is deployed and how successfully it attracts additional private investment. If implemented efficiently, the fund could play an important role in strengthening India’s position as a global startup and innovation hub.