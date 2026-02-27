Centre Approves ₹797 Crore Dedicated Jetty at Paradip Port for Green Hydrogen and Liquid Cargo

Advertisement

The approval of a dedicated ₹797.17 crore jetty at Paradip Port marks a decisive shift in India’s maritime strategy, moving beyond traditional bulk cargo toward the high-tech logistics of the future. By greenlighting this facility, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways isn’t just adding a berth; it is anchoring Odisha’s position as a primary gateway for the global green hydrogen economy. The project, to be executed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, signals a sophisticated evolution for one of India’s busiest ports, transforming it into a specialized energy hub capable of handling four million tonnes of liquid cargo annually.

This infrastructure is engineered with a specific eye on the “first-mover” advantage in the clean energy market. With a dredged depth of 14.3 metres and a 279-metre expanse between end dolphins, the jetty is technically tailored to handle the massive vessels required for ammonia and green hydrogen derivatives. However, the true insight lies in its “hybrid” utility—while the long-term goal is green fuel, the facility is designed to handle a diverse range of liquid cargo in the interim. This ensures the jetty remains economically viable and operationally busy even as the global green hydrogen market matures through its initial growth phases.

Financially, the Paradip Port Authority is putting significant “skin in the game” by providing 20% of the project cost—roughly ₹159.43 crore—as capital support during construction. This commitment reflects a broader national mandate under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM). Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s vision for the project extends beyond mere logistics; it is viewed as a catalyst for an entire industrial ecosystem in Eastern India. By integrating Odisha’s inland production clusters with a world-class export terminal, the government is effectively shortening the supply chain for zero-carbon fuels.

Within the next 24 months, the landscape of Paradip will shift to include advanced storage systems and specialized cryogenic or high-pressure pipelines necessary for these volatile substances. This 2-year timeline is ambitious but necessary to keep pace with global competitors in the green energy race. Ultimately, this ₹797 crore investment represents more than just a construction project; it is a foundational piece of infrastructure that ensures India is not just a consumer of the green revolution, but a primary exporter of it.