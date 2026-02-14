Centre Approves ₹1 Lakh Crore Urban Challenge Fund to Accelerate City Infrastructure Development

Advertisement

The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of a ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund aimed at accelerating infrastructure development in cities and strengthening urban economic growth through market-linked financing.

The fund is designed to support urban infrastructure projects over a multi-year period from FY2025-26 to FY2030-31, with the goal of mobilising investments of up to ₹4 lakh crore by leveraging government support alongside private and institutional funding. The initiative marks a shift from traditional grant-based funding toward a model that encourages market participation and performance-based project execution.

Under the framework, central assistance will cover up to 25 percent of project costs, while at least 50 percent of funding must come from market sources such as municipal bonds, bank financing and public-private partnerships. The remaining funding will be provided by states, urban local bodies or other stakeholders. This approach aims to strengthen municipal finance systems and improve financial sustainability of urban infrastructure.

Advertisement

The fund includes a dedicated ₹5,000 crore credit support mechanism to improve access to financing for smaller cities, including Tier-II and Tier-III urban centres. This component is intended to enhance creditworthiness and help local governments secure loans for infrastructure development. Additionally, a credit guarantee scheme will provide government backing for loans taken by smaller urban bodies, particularly in northeastern and hilly regions.

Projects will be selected through a challenge-based process, with funding linked to reform implementation, performance benchmarks and project outcomes. The programme will focus on key infrastructure areas such as urban mobility, water supply, sanitation systems, redevelopment of city centres and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to strengthen urban infrastructure, improve service delivery and attract private investment into city development projects. By linking funding to governance reforms and performance outcomes, the fund aims to improve project execution and enhance long-term sustainability of urban infrastructure.

The Urban Challenge Fund reflects a broader effort to strengthen cities as drivers of economic growth. The effectiveness of the initiative will depend on implementation efficiency and the ability of cities to attract market-based financing and private investment.