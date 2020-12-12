handicraft gi toys exempted from quality control order

New Delhi: Centre has exempted ‘Handicraft, GI Toys’ from quality control order.

The development comes after Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) released the Toys (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2020.

Subsequently, the order exempts goods manufactured and sold by artisans registered with “Development Commissioner’ (Handicrafts), from use of ‘Standard Mark under licence from Bureau of Indian Standards, as per Scheme1 of Schedule-II of BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018”.

“The ‘Amendment Order 2020’, also exempts products registered as ‘Geographical Indications’ from following ‘Indian Toy Standards’ and compulsory use of Standard Mark licence from Bureau as per Scheme 1 of Schedule-II of BIS(CA) Regulations, 2018,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Gazette notification issued by the department says that “nothing in this Order shall apply to goods or articles manufactured and sold by Registered proprietor and Authorised user of a product registered as Geographical Indication by the Registrar of Geographical Indications, Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM).”

The DPIIT has devised a comprehensive action plan with steps being taken to boost production and sale of indigenous toys across the country.

The ‘Quality Control’ order was issued by the Department for standardisation and quality adherence of Toys. It will come into effect from January 1st, 2021.

“This order aims to bring forward the synergized efforts of the GoI, states and the stakeholders to promote ‘Team up for toys’ vision keeping quality standards of the indigenous toys as the priority.”