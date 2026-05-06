Cement Prices Rise by ₹14 in Odisha & West Bengal Amid Weak Sector Demand

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In Odisha and West Bengal, cement manufacturers teamed up and raised prices by about ₹14 per bag in May. Systematix Institutional Equities says this move isn’t just about the region — companies are trying to cover rising costs. What’s interesting is that the hike here outpaced other Eastern markets. In places like Bihar and Chhattisgarh, prices only went up by ₹9 to ₹10 per bag.

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Really, the push comes down to profits. Fuel, packaging, and raw materials are all more expensive now, so companies are hiking prices to stay afloat. But even after these increases, the industry’s being pretty careful. Demand isn’t looking great for the next quarter or two. Analysts pin this slowdown on a few things happening at once — there’s a shortage of workers because it’s peak wedding season, ongoing state elections, and people heading back for farm work. All of this is weighing heavily on sector profitability, especially through the first half of the fiscal year.

If you look at other regions, the South went big. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh saw cement prices soar by ₹20 to ₹25 per bag, with the average hitting ₹345. Up North, Rajasthan nudged prices up by ₹10 per bag, but Delhi and Punjab only saw a ₹5 increase. The West? It’s a mixed story. Mumbai’s price rose by ₹8, but Gujarat’s planned hike of ₹10 got rolled back when demand slumped. Central India stayed steady, raising prices by ₹7 per bag, landing at around ₹360.