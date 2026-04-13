Cement Manufacturers Margins to Shrink by 200 bps as Energy Costs Surge: CRISIL

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Crisil Intelligence released a report on April 13, 2026, showing that Indian cement makers are feeling the pinch. Profit margins are set to drop by 150–200 basis points this year, landing somewhere between 16% and 18%. That’s a big turnaround considering last year’s margins actually grew by 260–280 basis points.

The primary driver behind this margin erosion is a surge in energy prices fueled by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Power and fuel costs, which normally make up about 26–28% of what it costs to produce cement, are expected to climb by 10–12% from last year. Rising prices for crude oil, pet coke, and thermal coal are the main contributors. Brent crude is likely to sit between $82 and $87 per barrel, and just in March, industrial diesel prices jumped by 25%. This adds a lot more to logistics and procurement bills.

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To cope, manufacturers plan to raise prices by 1–3%, so the average cement bag will cost around ₹355–₹360. But Sehul Bhatt, Director at Crisil Intelligence, says these hikes will barely cover a 4–6% increase in production costs. Competition remains fierce and new capacity is being added all the time, which keeps firms from passing too much of their costs on to buyers.

Even with all this, cement demand looks pretty solid. Crisil expects volume to grow by 6.5–7.5% this year, thanks to strong infrastructure projects and steady demand from industrial and commercial sectors. Still, Crisil warns that the sector’s recovery remains sensitive to the trajectory of the West Asia conflict, the pace of government infrastructure execution, and monsoon performance.