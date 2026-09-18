CarDekho’s Amit Jain Appointed as BlueStone’s Non-Executive Director

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BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited has brought Amit Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer of CarDekho Group, onto its board as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. The formal onboarding took effect on September 14, 2026, following shareholder clearance at the company’s 15th Annual General Meeting, according to regulatory filings.

Jain steps into the seat vacated by Sameer Dileep Nath, who chose not to pursue re-appointment and retired by rotation. Through the induction, BlueStone adds Jain’s institutional background in scaling technology platforms, digital product engineering, and consumer-facing enterprise operations.

The governance update lands during a sharp operational and financial swing for the omnichannel brand. During the first quarter of FY27, BlueStone generated an operating revenue of Rs 737 crore—a 49% rise compared to the corresponding period in FY26.

The quarter also marked a decisive bottom-line turnaround:

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Net Profit (Q1 FY27): Rs 6 crore

Net Profit (Q1 FY27): Rs 6 crore Net Loss (Q1 FY26): Rs 35 crore

The company attributed the turnaround to sustained operating momentum and cost efficiencies across its store network.

Founded in 2011, BlueStone positions itself as India’s second-largest digital-first omnichannel jewellery player, running a hybrid sales model that integrates an online marketplace with brick-and-mortar storefronts.

Its retail expansion gathered pace in the first quarter of FY27 with the addition of 12 outlets. The rollout pushed BlueStone’s physical footprint to 352 stores spread across 139 cities, catering to more than 12,660 postal PIN codes nationwide. Approximately half of the brand’s offline retail locations are situated in Tier II and Tier III markets, reflecting a deliberate penetration into regional spending hubs.