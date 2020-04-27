Car companies go online to get back customers

New Delhi: Numerous automobile companies have come out with new online platforms to once again attract customers. The move is expected to drive sales going forward as customers might not be inclined to use the traditional sales channels due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Premium automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India announced its ‘Honda from Home’ online booking platform through its corporate website.

“With this digital solution, backed by the robust sales process of the dealership, customers can manage their car purchase from the comfort of their homes without having to visit the dealership,” the company said in a statement.

“The platform allows customers to browse through the product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online. Designed to simplify the booking process by offering round-the-clock access from any location, this digital booking platform will soon integrate HCIL’s pan-India dealerships.”

As per the process, customers can visit Honda Cars India’s website and select “Book Now” option.

After the customer information is validated, they can select the car model of their choice along with its variant and colour.

“Customers can then select their city and dealership where they intend to make the purchase. After verifying the information summary page, the customer can proceed to the payment gateway, choose a payment option and book online,” the statement said.

“A booking confirmation ID is generated which is sent to the customer via SMS/email and the selected dealer receives the customer details including booking ID. The next stage involves a sales executive – from the chosen HCIL dealership – who will contact the customer to work out further documentation and discuss finance or payment options. Once the formalities regarding documentation and payment are done, the car will be home-delivered to the customer at a later date.”

On its part, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said it is digitising sales and service portfolio.

“The online retail process is simple, hassle-free and provides an end-to-end contactless experience. From a customer displaying interest, to a conversation with the sales consultant up till the vehicle handover process, will be conducted virtually.”

The company has integrated its 137 sales and 116 service touch points in this process.

Commenting on the initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said: “At Volkswagen, digitalisation has been the core principle of our strategies. With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers.”

Besides, BMW India has enabled its contactless experience in India.

The company had introduced the BMW Contactless Experience in early April to enable customers to explore and buy new and pre-owned BMW cars.

“Amidst the current pandemic situation, we have successfully transformed our business processes and put in place various measures to effectively and efficiently serve our existing customers and prospects by leveraging new-age digital technologies,” said Arlindo Teixeira, Acting President, BMW Group India.