Car buyers to pay more for Tata Motors cars from September 2026

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Earlier Hyundai announced price hike for it’s model lineup in India, now Tata Motors has followed in it’s wake and has become the second car manufacturer in India to declare an upward price revision starting September 2026. Other car brands are expected to make price hike announcement in the coming weeks.

The carmaker giant has raised the price hike of up to Rs. 25,000 across the ICE and EV range. According to Tata Motors, a revision of up to Rs. 25,000 has been confirmed, the quantum of the hike will vary based on the model and variant.

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Tata Motors has attributed this price hike to rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. It further added that while they continue to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment.

Tata’s range of cars currently includes the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Sierra, Harrier, Safari, and the Altroz. All the aforementioned cars, apart from the Altroz and Safari, also have their respective EV derivatives. While the Safari EV is expected to arrive soon, there is no update on the Altroz EV, even though a concept was showcased a few years ago.

Also Read: Hyundai vehicles to get costlier from September, prices to rise by up to 1%