Can BSNL Rs 107 Prepaid Plan be the best option for your secondary SIM?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is expanding its 4G service across the country and some of its plans are quite attractive as compared to other service providers. Given the fact there are multiple users in the country that use secondary SIM in smartphones, a BSNL SIM can be cost-effective. If you use BSNL as your secondary SIM, then you must know about Rs 107 plan.

BSNL Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 107 Prepaid Plan is specially meant for those users whose main concern is to keep their secondary SIM active and use it occasionally. This plan just costs Rs 107 and offers a validity of 35 days. Well, if you think about any minimal plan offered by other telecom service providers, they are costlier and offer a validity of 30 days only.

Under this Rs 107 plan by BSNL, we get data of 3GB and 200 minutes of voice calling. Users do not get any benefit of SMS bundled with this plan.

If you are one of those who have kept an active SIM in order to use it in an emergency, this BSNL Rs 107 prepaid plan can be your saviour.

In order to attract more and more subscribers to fiber plans, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a limited-time offer. Under this new promotional offer, users get the Rs 499 plan by paying just Rs 399 per month. The telecom service provider is offering the first-month subscription completely free.

