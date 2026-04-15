Calderys Opens World’s Largest Refractory Plant in Odisha

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Calderys has opened its new manufacturing plant in Odisha, called the CAPES project. It’s now the world’s largest single-site greenfield facility for refractories and steel casting fluxes. The inauguration brought in some big names—Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of Odisha, was there, along with Minister for Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education, Shri Sampad Chandra Swain. The event also attracted MP Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, MLA Shri Prashant Kumar Jagdev, and top IAS officials like Chief Secretary Anu Garg and ACS Hemant Sharma.

Spread across 45 acres, the facility already hit key milestones less than two years after breaking ground. The acidic monolithics line started commercial production in May 2025, and the basic monolithics line followed in November 2025. Calderys plans to keep pushing forward in 2026, launching new lines for acidic and basic bricks, steel casting fluxes, and tap-hole clays before the year ends.

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Sitting close to major industrial areas, the CAPES plant is set up to serve India’s fast-growing industries—iron and steel, cement, aluminum, petrochemicals, energy, and foundry. Michel Cornelissen, Calderys’ President and CEO, called India a “key market” and said this investment lines up with global growth goals. By making products locally, Calderys wants to cut down India’s dependence on imports, directly backing the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India missions.

Looking ahead, the plant will have six advanced production lines and high-tech quality testing units. Sustainability isn’t an afterthought: the design uses solar power, clean fuel, and a zero-water discharge system. The site manages dust emissions, harvests rainwater, and keeps 33% green cover across the campus to shrink its environmental impact.

Once it’s fully up and running, the plant will create 350 skilled jobs. Calderys has committed to offering vocational training and long-term career paths for young people in Odisha. Mohan Garg and Satyendra Kumar both pointed out that none of this would have happened without strong support from the Odisha Government—they see the project as proof of the state’s industrial promise.