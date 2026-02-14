Cabinet Approves ₹18,662 Crore Brahmaputra Tunnel Project to Strengthen Northeast Connectivity

Advertisement

The Union Cabinet has approved a major transport infrastructure project involving the construction of India’s first integrated rail-road tunnel under the Brahmaputra river, aimed at improving connectivity and reducing travel time across the Northeast region.

The project includes the development of a 33.7-km greenfield corridor connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh, featuring a 15.79-km twin-tube tunnel designed to carry both railway and road traffic. The total investment for the project is estimated at ₹18,662 crore and will be implemented under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction model.

The tunnel will provide a direct transport link across the Brahmaputra, replacing longer surface routes that currently require significant detours. At present, travel between the two locations involves a journey of approximately 240 km and takes several hours. The new corridor is expected to reduce both travel distance and time, improving transport efficiency.

The project is expected to strengthen connectivity between key cities and economic centres in Assam and neighbouring northeastern states. Improved transport infrastructure will support faster movement of goods and passengers, contributing to economic activity, trade and logistics development.

The corridor will also improve access to airports, railway stations and other transport networks, strengthening multimodal connectivity across the region. This is expected to support industrial growth, tourism and regional integration.

In addition to improving transportation efficiency, the project is expected to generate significant employment during the construction phase. Large infrastructure projects such as tunnels and transport corridors typically create jobs in construction, engineering, logistics and related sectors.

The initiative reflects continued focus on strengthening infrastructure in geographically challenging regions. Improved connectivity is expected to support economic development, reduce logistical barriers and enhance regional integration.

The long-term impact of the project will depend on timely execution and operational efficiency. Once completed, the tunnel is expected to become a key transport link supporting economic growth and connectivity across the Northeast.