BYD Sealion 6 DM-i Hybrid (PHEV) spied testing in India

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BYD is working on expanding it’s lineup in India. New reports have claimed that the company is planning to bring a new model with a PHEV patent to the Indian market. Though the company has not made any official announcement regarding a new product with PHEV, a test mule of the the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) was spied on Indian roads.

The PHEVs are claimed to offer a cumulative range of over 1,000 kilometres on a single charge and tank. Meanwhile, the Sealion 6

The biggest selling point of PHEVs is a claimed cumulative range of over 1,000 kilometres on a single charge and tank, and this should ideally allay range anxiety concerns. The Sealion 6 promises 1,100km on a full refill (tank and battery).

It measure 4.78 metres in length, a width of 1.9 metres, and a height of 1.67 metres. The Sealion 6 has a 2.76-metre wheelbase. Boot capacity is rated at 425 litres.

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Inside the cabin, the car features a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 15.6-inch rotating infotainment screen, vegan leather upholstery, vegan leather steering, eight-way powered driver seat, four-way powered passenger seat, and a rear row centre armrest with two cup holders.

Mechanically, the BYD Sealion 6 is powered by a front-wheel-drive motor that develops 194.3bhp/300Nm (PMS type). the engine comes paired with a 1.5-litre engine that churns out 96bhp/122Nm. Combined output stands at 214bhp.

The company also offers a more powerful AWD configuration, which includes a 201bhp/300Nm front motor, 161bhp/250Nm rear motor, and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 129bhp/220Nm, taking the combined output up to 339bhp.

It comes in two battery packages – 18.3kWh and 26.6kWh (BYD Blade LFP). Charge rates stand at 6.6kW (AC) and 18kW (DC). Both iterations support V2V and V2L reverse charging. Expect an official showcase in the final quarter of the current calendar year.

Also Read: Honda to Launch New Compact SUV for India in 2028