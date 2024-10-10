Business tycoons mourn loss of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, see details here

By Sudeshna Panda
business tycoons mourn

Mumbai: Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India’s largest and most prominent companies, died on October 9. The business tycoon was brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a standard checkup due to his age. However, his situation deteriorated during the past week.

Business tycoons, took to X to pay tribute to Ratan Tata for his exemplary work in India’s Industrial growth. In a post on X, Tata Group paid tributes to its former Chairman and said that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Expressing his grief, Gautam Adani said, “India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path”.

Mukesh Ambani offered his condolences on the passing away of businessman Ratan Tata Known for his simplicity and humility, Ratan Tata was widely loved and celebrated throughout the nation.

Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla reached NCPA grounds to paid last respects to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. “It’s a great loss for the country…” he told ANI

Post his demise, social media has been flooded with all sections of society expressing grief.

Also Read: Bollywood celebs condole death of iconic Industrialist Ratan Tata, read who says what
