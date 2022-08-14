Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies
File Photo

Business Tycoon, Promoter Of Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies

Mumbai: Business tycoon Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died today in the morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

He was 62.

Jhunjhunwala was also the promoter of recently started airline Akasa Air.

The Dalal street gaint was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital at around 6.45 am after he suffered a heart attack.

He was declared brought dead by the doctors in the hospital.

The veteran investor, also known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street had a net worth of around $5.5 billion, said a Forbes report recently.

