Bumper discount available on this car of Hyundai

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: If you want to buy a new car perhaps this offer is a golden opportunity for you. Hyundai is providing bulk discount on its vehicles with BS 4 engine.

From April 2020 vehicles only with BS 6 engines will be sold in India. And for that Hyundai India has launched this clearance sale for its BS 4 engine vehicles. The sale will be available till March 31. Accordingly, the company is offering heavy discount on these vehicles.

If you want to buy a Hyundai Santro car, you can avail discount of about Rs.55 thousand on it. This discount is available only on the petrol engine vehicles of Hyundai.

The fuel capacity of this vehicle is 35 liters while the mileage it offers is 20 km/hr. The price of Hyundai Santro in Delhi (Ex-Showroom) is Rs. 4.75 lakh.

