tata

Building common connected vehicle architecture: Tata Motors

By IANS

Mumbai: Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Thursday said that it is building a common ‘Connected Vehicle Architecture’, which will serve the company’s entire portfolio across commercial, passenger and electric vehicles.

According to the automobile manufacturer, the common ‘Connected Vehicle Architecture’ will extend the digital eco-system of its customers.

The company also said that it will showcase 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicle displays at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, at Greater Noida.

In addition, it will have 4 global unveils at the upcoming event.

