Budget 2026–27 Shifts the Trading Equation, Testing Investor Confidence

India’s equity markets sent a clear message after the Union Budget 2026–27: while fiscal discipline and tax rationalisation may support stability in the long run, the immediate cost to market activity has unsettled investor confidence.

A sharp sell-off on Budget day, followed by a weak opening in the next session, reflected concerns over higher trading taxes and changing capital-return dynamics, particularly in the derivatives segment.

The centrepiece of the market reaction was the government’s decision to significantly raise Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on equity derivatives, a move aimed at moderating speculative trading but one that materially increases transaction costs.

STT on equity futures was increased from 0.02% to 0.05% , a 150% jump .

STT on equity options (premium value) rose from 0.10% to 0.15% , a 50% increase .

STT on exercised options was raised from 0.125% to 0.15%, up 20%.

These hikes, effective from April 1, 2026, directly impact one of India’s most active market segments and are expected to reduce trading volumes, particularly in short-term and high-frequency strategies.

Adding to investor recalibration, the Budget also changed the tax treatment of share buybacks, with proceeds now taxed as capital gains instead of dividend-style taxation. While this may benefit retail investors in some cases, an additional levy on promoters — pushing effective tax rates to around 22% for corporate promoters and 30% for non-corporate promoters — signals a clear intent to discourage buybacks as a tax-efficient exit route.

Equity markets responded decisively to the tax announcements.

On Budget day, benchmark indices witnessed one of their sharpest Budget-day declines in recent years, as traders rushed to price in higher costs and potential liquidity constraints.

The Sensex fell over 1,500 points , and

The Nifty 50 dropped close to 2%, slipping below key technical levels.

Stocks linked to capital markets — including brokerages and derivatives-heavy platforms — bore the brunt of selling pressure. The rise in STT overshadowed positives such as continued infrastructure spending and fiscal consolidation, at least in the near term.

The cautious tone persisted into the first full trading session after the Budget. On Monday, markets opened lower, reflecting sustained risk aversion and a wait-and-watch approach among investors.

Sectoral breadth remained weak in early trade, with selling seen across financials and capital-market-linked stocks, suggesting that investors are reassessing strategy rather than rushing back into risk.

The Budget’s tax reforms underline the government’s preference for market stability over speculative excess, even at the cost of short-term discomfort. While the intent to improve compliance and rationalise capital-market taxation is clear, the immediate impact has been a dent in sentiment and a reassessment of trading behaviour.

In the days ahead, markets are likely to remain volatile as participants adjust to higher transaction costs and recalibrate expectations. Whether confidence returns swiftly will depend on how quickly investors look past near-term pain and refocus on the broader growth and fiscal narrative.

For now, Dalal Street has delivered its verdict: the Budget may strengthen the system, but it comes with a clear short-term cost for market participants.