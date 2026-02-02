Budget 2026-27 Offers Tax Holiday Till 2047, Signals Long-Term Bet on India as Global Data Centre Hub

Advertisement

The Union Budget 2026-27 has made a decisive push to position India as a global destination for data centres and cloud infrastructure by announcing a tax holiday extending till 2047 for foreign cloud service providers using data centres located in the country. The move provides unprecedented long-term tax certainty and is aimed at attracting large global technology companies to base their digital infrastructure operations in India.

Under the proposal, foreign companies providing cloud services to global customers will not be taxed on income earned through data centres situated in India, provided Indian customers are served via a local reseller entity. By extending the incentive till 2047 — the year marking 100 years of India’s independence the government has signalled that data centres are now considered strategic national infrastructure, on par with manufacturing and logistics.

The announcement comes at a time when global demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence workloads, and data localisation is accelerating, pushing technology firms to expand data centre capacity worldwide. India, with its growing digital economy and competitive operating costs, is being positioned as a preferred alternative to traditional hubs in the US, Europe, and parts of Southeast Asia.

To reduce tax disputes and improve operational clarity, the Budget also introduced a 15 per cent safe harbour margin for Indian entities providing data centre services to foreign cloud companies. This means profits up to that margin will be accepted for tax purposes without further scrutiny, addressing long-standing transfer pricing concerns in the sector.

Industry experts view the measure as a structural policy shift rather than a short-term incentive, as the long horizon allows companies to plan multi-billion-dollar investments in hyperscale data centres, power infrastructure, and fibre networks. The certainty till 2047 is expected to be particularly attractive for global cloud majors and AI-driven firms that require stable regulatory and tax regimes over decades.

While the government did not disclose revenue foregone from the tax holiday, policymakers appear to be betting on higher foreign direct investment, job creation, and ancillary economic activity to offset near-term tax losses. The move also aligns with India’s broader push to become a global digital and AI infrastructure hub.

With this announcement, Budget 2026-27 marks a clear shift in India’s technology policy from encouraging digital consumption to anchoring global digital infrastructure within the country, backed by one of the longest tax incentive windows ever offered.