BSNL users in India get a boost in speed in Broadband plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) users in India will be able to get a boost in internet speed if they have taken any Broadband plans. This comes at a time when subscribers from other telecom companies in India are migrating to BSNL for its low tariff. As the speed of Broadband plans has increased, consumers will be widely benefited from that.

If you are wondering which plans by the company get a boost in speed, the plans are Rs 249 plan, Rs 299 plan, and Rs 329 plan. The plans are entry-level plans and are opted by those who have a limited budget.

While the Rs 249 plan offered 10 Mbps of internet speed, it now offers 25 Mbps of speed. On the other hand, the Rs 299 plan now gets a speed of 25 Mbps. On the other hand, the Rs 329 plan gets up to 25 Mbps of speed. Earlier users received a speed of 20 Mbps.

Well while the speed in the plans has increased, there is a drawback in the plan. The Rs 249 plan gets 10GB of FUP data while the Rs 299 plan gets 20GB of data. On the other hand, the Rs 329 plan gets 1000GB of data. It is important to note that the Rs 249 and Rs 299 broadband plans are available for new users only. However, from the point of view of users 10GB and 20GB of data might not be sufficient. (in case they are heavy users).