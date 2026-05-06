BSNL users can get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and more for just Rs 1

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Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a Re 1 plan for the customers that includes various benefits including daily data. However, the state-run telecom operator offers this plan as a FRC (First Recharge Coupon). Which means the

The telecom operator offers this plan as a effort to boost the SIM sales and to attract customer for the company.

BSNL recently stopped offering this plan with a new SIM card, which was being done by the telecom opeartor for a very long time. However, it is still available for the new users. Which means the FRC from BSNL will not be available for the existing customers.

Customers who have not opted for the plan earlier can get the plan while buying a new SIM. This plan can only be bought once.

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BSNL Re 1 Plan Benefits

Note that BSNL is the only telecom operator in the country that offers a Rs 1 prepaid plan. Even though it is a FRC, it has a service validity of 30 days.

The Rs 1 recharge plan offers several benefits such as unlimited voice calling, and 2GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day.

Note that once you get the new SIM and recharge with this plan once, you will not be able to recharge with it again. Also, if you get a new SIM and opt for a different plan and then try to recharge with this plan after the first plan’s expiry, again it will not work for you.