BSNL to offer television and internet services with Nationwide IPTV Service

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon offer television and internet services to its FTTH subscribers across India. The State-owned telecommunications company has partnered with IPTV service provider Skypro to launch this service.

BSNL customers can gain access to over 500 HD/SD/Live TV channels, over 20 OTT platforms, and other value-added services and interactive features with this IPTV. Moreover, it don’t need a set-top box to function. The service will be available on smart TVs, powered by BSNL’s broadband network.

The official release also states that Skypro will offer its services free of cost to all BSNL FTTH subscribers.

Seamless TV Viewing with IPTV Technology

The collaboration was officially launched on November 28. It will be released to 8,000 customers in Chandigarh first. BSNL aims to expand the service nationwide and internationally in the future.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Kumar Karaha, BSNL CGM Punjab Circle said, On November 28th, CMD, Robert Ravi launched our new Internet TV (IFTV) service, powered by Skypro’s state of art IPTV platform. “This service offers FTTH customers access to popular channels like Colors, Star, Zee, and sports channels like Star Sports, with no need for separate bandwidth and set-top box. After thorough testing, we’re ready to roll out in Chandigarh, starting with 8,000 customers. We also plan to expand internationally, providing BSNL users with easy access to this exciting new feature.”

“We are starting from Punjab Circle and the service will extend to other circles soon. Our focus has always been on delivering innovative solutions that transform the way people consume content,” said Pawanpreet Dhaliwal, Chief Technology Officer of Skypro.

Skypro says its state-of-the-art technology offers the lowest latency, multi-CDN, low bandwidth, low channel zapp time and crystal clear viewing experience for the customer.