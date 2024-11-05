BSNL soon to launch Live TV service commercially, Details here

The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon make the BSNL Live TV service commercial. The telecom operator is currently testing it in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh circles.

Prior to the BSNL Live TV, Jio had already launched the JioTV+, which is available in India. However, BSNL has claimed the Live TV as the first in India, providing a valid reason for calling it as such. So, let’s know why BANL Live TV is being called ‘first in India.’

BSNL Live TV Launch Timeline

The BSNL Live TV was launched in partnership with another company in India. According to reports of TelecomTalk, BSNL plans to launch the Live TV in a phase-wise manner in India after its success in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. However, only BSNL FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) customers will be able to avail the service.

You might be wondering how it is different from JioTV+, Let’s know the details.

The JioTV+ is completely on the HLS-based streaming, meaning the service uses the users internet for streaming. Which means the streaming of channels will continue till the internet of the users has not finished.

However, BSNL Live TV is different. It does not use any date of your existing plan. So even if the internet is going down also, the TV channel streaming will work, said reports. It will not depend on any internet speed or the latency speed.

As for the integration of this service into commercial FTTH plans, BSNL is still considering those details.

The BSNL Live TV app will only be currently available for the Android TV platform. Along with the live TV channels, there will also be integration of VOD (video on demand) service in this. To login, users will just have to enter their registered mobile number in the login (the number through which FTTH connection is purchased) and then an OTP (one time password) will enable the user to login.