BSNL signs MOU with Karbonn to launch 4G SIM-handset bundling offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with homegrown handset maker Karbonn to launch a SIM-handset bundling offer on October 1, which is it’s 25th Foundation Day.

Announcing the launch of the 4G SIM, BSNL shared a tweet on its official X (formerly Twitter) profile and wrote, “With the signing of a landmark MoU, BSNL, and Karbonn Mobiles will introduce an exclusive SIM-handset bundling offer under the Bharat 4G Companion policy. Together, we aim to bring affordable 4G connectivity to every corner of the nation.”

While, all private telecom operators—Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea are already offering 4G connectivity for quite some time, BSNL has started to roll out its homegrown 4G network nationwide in partnership with the TCS consortium.

Apart from this, BSNL has also signed an MoU with the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) on October 1 to launch 4G connectivity to the remote Lakshadweep Islands. Meanwhile, private telcos Airtel already offers high-speed 5G services in Lakshadweep. Now, BSNL will be deploying its 4G network for its users.

“Today, BSNL signs a historic MoU with USOF to bring 4G connectivity to the far reaches of Lakshadweep, marking a new chapter in bridging the digital divide,” BSNL tweeted on its Foundation Day.

This has brought excitement among the telco users. Meanwhile, the telecom operator is also planning to catch up to other major telecom operator of India and launch 5G soon in the country.