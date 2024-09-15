BSNL ‘Sarvatra’ technology coming soon: to offer high speed internet services

Bhubaneswar: BSNL has geared up to provider users with the long-awaited high speed internet with the introduction of a new technology called ‘Sarvatra’.

While major private telecom providers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel is already offering high-speed internet to their telecom as well as fibre users, government-owned BSNL is yet to have any major breakthroughs. So, the ‘Sarvatra’ technology is expected to bring revolution the industry.

BSNL will enable users to get benefits of high-speed internet through their home fibre connections, even when they were away with the new technology.

According to the government-owned telcos,the trial phase of the project has already been completed, and it will soon be available to users in select regions including Kerala.

Ahead of its release, the telcos is already spurring its subscribers to register for the service to enjoy high-speed internet benefits.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi has initiated the ‘Sarvatra’ service with an aim to empower the people of villages of the country with high-speed internet.

Moreover, it will be cheaper than what mobile users spend for data.

How ‘Sarvatra’ works?

‘Sarvatra’ is built on BSNL’s Fibre to the Home (FTTH) technology, allowing users with an existing FTTH connection at home or in their office to access the internet from other locations where BSNL’s FTTH service is available. To use this feature, users must register under the ‘Sarvatra’ scheme.

Once registered, the FTTH connections become ‘Sarvatra Enabled.’ This eliminates the need for a Wi-Fi password or user ID at the second location. The Sarvatra portal works like a virtual tower, ensuring connectivity.

BSNL has assured users that the Sarvatra system is safe and secure. The second modem used is only a pathway. The ‘One Knock’ system will operate 24 hours a day to ensure accurate service.

