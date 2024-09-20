BSNL Rs 599 plan: Pay just Rs 7 and get attractive benefits for 84 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers Rs 599 plan prepaid plan for its users and under this users get a lot of attractive benefits. Comparing this plan to the similar plans of Jio and Airtel, users will be hugely benefited. BSNL is currently working to provide 4G connectivity to its users across the country.

What is Rs 599 plan from BSNL?

The BSNL Rs 599 plan offers a validity of 84 days for the users. Under this plan, users get access to unlimited calling to any network in the country. They also get 100 SMS/day along with data benefit of 3GB/daily. This means that they will have a total data benefit of 252 GB throughout the plan validity.

In simple words, the Rs 599 plan offers costs Rs 7.13/ day for the users. It is quite cheap when compared to the similar plans offered by Jio and Airtel. On the other hand Airtel’s 3GB/daily plan for 84 days costs as high as Rs 1798.

Similarly, 3GB daily plan for 84 days from Reliance Jio will cost either Rs 1199 or Rs 1799. This means that the BSNL Rs 599 plan is really a budget plan for the users. However, as BSNL network speed is as good as Jio/ Airtel, users might experience reduced network speed.

