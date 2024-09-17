BSNL Rs 399 plan: Get 1GB data per day with 79 days validity and more

The Government-owned telecom operator BSNL offers various recharge plans for the Prepaid users. We have listed some affordable BSNL plans that are priced below Rs 399.

The Rs 399 plan of BSNL comes with a fixed validity of 70 days. This plan offers many other benefits to its users. Let’s know them in detail.

Rs 399 prepaid plan benefits

The Rs 399 prepaid plan offers a validity period of 70 days. In addition, the prepaid plan provides users with 1GB of data daily, 100 SMS per day, and free daily unlimited calling benefits.

The plan is available for the users in the Mumbai and Delhi circle.

The other leading telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi does not offer such benefits at this price range.

Moreover, the recent price hikes has also significant affected the users. So, BSNL’s latest plan is expected to attract many users.

Meanwhile, BSNL is now gearing up to start its 4G service across the country this year. This will have a major effect on the telecom operator. BSNL will be able to increase its user base with the 4G services.

However, the government has not yet officially said anything about the date of starting 4G service. Media reports have stated that it will start by the end of this year.